IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis likens Ruturaj Gaikwad to a young Virat Kohli

Gaikwad, who became the first CSK player to score a hattrick of fifties, shared a 82-run opening wicket stand with Du Plessis (48) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as MS Dhoni's men ended their season with a thrid successive win and ended KXIP's hopes of a play-off place in the IPL 2020.

The result meant, KL Rahul-led side had to settle for 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also had the same number of points from as many matches.

IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Highlights: Gaikwad shines again as Chennai Super Kings knock out Kings XI Punjab

After the match, Du Plessis said that young batsman Gaikwad looks like Kohli in the array of shots he possesses.

"It's been a disappointing season but we at least finished with three wins. [Gaikwad] Looks like a young Kohli doesn't he? What stands out for me is that he stands up to pressure. That's the quality you look for in young players to see if they get to the next level," Faf told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes first Chennai Super Kings player to hit three consecutive half-centuries

The South African batsman also revealed what the future holds for him in the game.

"I've told you this the other day - red wine is the term I use. I'm still loving it. I've got a lot of cricket left in me, at least five more years," he added.