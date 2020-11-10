IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard says better to treat the finals as a normal game

The big-hitting West Indian had a message before the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (November 10). While he says it's a pressure game, Pollard said it's better to treat the final as a normal game and enjoy the atmosphere.

"The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere," said Pollard in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard closes in on milestones for sixes

"Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It's is an IPL final, it's the biggest thing after the World Cup final," he added.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019) and come into their sixth final after defeating Delhi in Qualifier 1, while Delhi Capitals outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to enter the finals.

Tuesday's final, will be the fourth clash between MI and DC this season with Rohit Sharma-led side winning all three games. In the league phase, Mumbai sealed a 9-wicket and 5-wicket wins. And in the play-offs stage, MI totally dominated DC to seal a 57-run victory thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's 4-wicket haul after Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan fities.

Talking about the summit clash, Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene also echoed Pollard and said it's just another game of cricket.

"It's another game of cricket, we are not thinking too far ahead, as long as we go through the processes and execute our skills, it's a contest between bat and ball, runs and wickets, so try and enjoy this contest."

"I just want the guys to go out there and enjoy the atmosphere. There are quite a few guys in our team who have been there and done that before so they know what they need to do," he added.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had finished at the top two spots in the IPL standings.