IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals: 'Men in Blue' will come out victorious no matter who wins

Ahead of the grand finale between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (November 10), the internet has been buzzing with chatter around who would lift the trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL 2020 STATS

While Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are playing in their first-ever IPL final, Mumbai Indians will be looking to clinch their 5th title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and extend their record of being the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

IPL 2020 Final: Mi skipper Rohit Sharma set for landmark appearance and couple of milestones

No matter who wins, fans have noted that it will be the 'Men in Blue' on the winning side. 'Men in Blue' is usually used to denote the Indian cricket team and it so happens that both teams in the IPL 2020 final, don jerseys that are different shades of the colour blue.

IPL 2020 Final: Brad Hogg feels Rabada and Nortje death bowling will be key for Delhi Capitals

While both franchises may bleed blue, only one of them will come out on top and paint the IPL 2020 trophy with their team colour. Fans from both cities will be at loggerheads as the winner of the IPL 2020 will be decided tonight.

IPL 2020 Final: These 5 players can win the title for Delhi

IPL 2020 Final: These 5 players can win the title for MI

However, both teams have a touch of India in their names - while MI have 'Indians' in their franchise name and appeal to millions of countrymen, DC represents the heart of India and capital of the nation, Delhi.

Fans can catch all the action of IPL 2020 Finale on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.