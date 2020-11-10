IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: These 5 players can win title for Delhi

1. Shikhar Dhawan

The opener has been in fine touch in the IPL 2020, scoring 603 runs with two hundreds and four fifties. Dhawan often carried the Delhi batting on his shoulders with skipper Shreyas and Rishabh Pant and opener Prithvi Shaw going colourless this season. The Delhi Capitals will look forward for another force show from ‘Gabbar' in the final.

2. Marcus Stoinis

It is safe to say that without Stoinis, the Delhi Capitals could not have reached the final. In a sense, Stoinis is Delhi Capitals' Kieron Pollard. Like Pollard, Stoinis has batted at different slots and bowled at various passages of the match. Stoinis will have to conjure the magic once more to spur the Capitals to title.

3. Kagiso Rabada

The South African pacer is the current holder of Purple Cap with 29 wickets. The number is quite awesome but more than that, how Rabada adjusted to his bowling to the UAE pitches is more impressive. Rabada is capable of outright pace, clocking 150 kmph clicks, but in the IPL 2020 he varied his pace and used yorkers to good effect to be among wickets and not leaking too many runs.

4. Anrich Nortje

It is quite coincidental that Mumbai and Delhi new ball bowlers have identical figures coming to the final. For MI, Bumrah (27) and Boult (22) have taken 49 wickets, and for DC, Rabada (29) and Nortje (20) too have 49 wickets. Nortje has been a revelation in the IPL 2020. But his operational ways slightly different from the other three bowlers. The South African has rarely bothered to vary pace, and has struck to his core strength - be quick and straight. Often batsmen have struggled to keep those thunderbolts at 155+ kmph out and Jos Buttler will vouch for it. Can Nortje fire one more time?

5. R Ashwin

Ashwin has taken 13 wickets from 14 matches and that in itself is not any remarkable figure. However, Ashwin has sackful of experience in these high-pressure situations. If he can replicate the performance of Qualifier 1 when he took three against Mumbai, Delhi will have a realistic chance to limiting MI to a manageable total.