IPL 2020: Former India stars react to Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav's impressive knock

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in Abu Dhabi to help Mumbai Indians to their eight win of the season
Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in Abu Dhabi to help Mumbai Indians to their eight win of the season

Bengaluru, Oct 29: Several former India stars reacted to the brilliant innings by Suryakumar Yadav during Mumbai Indians' victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 on Wednesday (October 28).

Despite the heartbreak of being ignored for India's tour of Australia, Suryakumar impressed yet again with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in Abu Dhabi to help Mumbai Indians to their eight win of the season.

His consistent run in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League notwithstanding, Yadav did not feature in India's white-ball squad named for the series against Australia on Monday (October 26).

After the win, Suryakumar took off his helmet and signalled to the dressing room reminding them "to keep faith in him as he will get the job done".

Justice for Suryakumar Yadav starts trending after India announce squad for tour down under

His innings earned praise from several former stars with ex Indian opener Virender Sehwag saying it won't be long before Yadav dons the Indian jersey.

"Bandey mein hai Dum. Jaldi number aayega no doubt. 3 blockbuster seasons in a row. Brilliant innings from Suryakumar Yadav and a wonderful win for Mumbai. #MIvsRCB" Sehwag tweeted.

Former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth also hoped to see Suryakumar in India colours soon.

"What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don't know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL," Srikkanth tweeted.

Suryakumar, who smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his knock, has so far scored 362 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.22.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also lauded him.

"Important win for @mipaltan. Fantastic innings by @surya_14kumar. Calm and composed as ever. Way to go!," Tendulkar said.

"Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play.. well played @mipaltan @IPL," Harbhajan tweeted.

Meanwhile, national coach Ravi Shastri urged Suryakumar to "stay strong and patient" after his failed India call-up.

"Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri, who is in Dubai, tweeted after the match.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also felt Suryakumar should have been part of India's T20 squad touring Australia next month.

"Surya Kumar Yadav should've been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series," tweeted Chopra.

Sanjay Manjrekar was in awe of the calm and confident Surya as well.

Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
