IPL 2020: Have a balanced side which can do well in the UAE, says Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan

I have not given up hope on Test comeback: Dhawan

In his homecoming season, the 34-year-old scored a total of 521 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 135.67, which made it his second-best IPL season in terms of runs accumulated. Speaking on Sunday, Dhawan said he is confident that his team can take the cup this season.

"As a team, we are looking forward to the tournament. We are really confident and are building a great bond. We are all coming back to cricket now, and are already creating that energy, and creating that bond within the team. I feel the trust is also very good between all of us, and I think we have a very balanced side which can do well in the conditions here in UAE. We are confident that we are going to take the cup this season," said the dashing opener.

Much of Delhi Capitals' success last year was down to the overall team performances and proactive captaincy from Shreyas Iyer, and Dhawan believes the addition of more experienced brains will only help the young captain.

"Last season he led in a very nice manner, and with Ashwin, Ajinkya coming in with their experience, I think they will share their insights, and it can be really helpful for the team. I think Shreyas has an open mind to learn from both seniors and juniors, and he will lead us in the right way."

