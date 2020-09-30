IPL 2020: Highlights of Rashid Khan's match-winning spell

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 29), Rashid claimed excellent figures of three for 14 from his stipulated quota of four overs as SRH, who made 162 for four after being put into bat, restricted DC to 147 for seven to register their win win of IPL 2020.

The Afghanistan international's spell included 13 dot balls and he conceded just a solitary boundary, as well as claiming three crucial top-order wickets.

Rashid, Bairstow shine as Sunrisers secure first win of season

Explaining if he felt pressure when things do not go his way, the 22-year-old said, "I don't put pressure on myself that I've to create an impact. I just keep myself calm and composed and focus on what I can do. I just go out there and do the basics right and enjoy the game."

Rashid, who was later adjudged man of the match, was candid while admitting that he misses his parents who passed away in the last year and a half.

"Tough one and a half years for me, first my dad expired and then my mom three-fours months ago. And it took a bit of time for me to come back. My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the MoM, she would always talk to me through the night."

IPL 2020: Miss my mother, she was my biggest fan, says Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan

Introduced in the eighth over, Rashid got into the act straightaway, dismissing DC skipper Shreyas Iyer with his second ball and then returned to remove swashbuckling left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan with a wrong'un in the 12th over.

However, the leg-spinner may not have dismissed opener Dhawan had it not been for wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's alertness.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

The England international was the only one to strongly appeal for a catch behind and while initially given not out on the field, the original decision had to be overturned following a review.

He later got rid of the danegrous looking wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to put his team on course to victory.

SRH next take on Chennai Super Kings on Friday (October 2) in Dubai while DC will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah a day later.