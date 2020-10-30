IPL 2020: I can’t fault any bowlers: Captain Morgan after KKR’s last-ball defeat to CSK

After being put into bat the Knight Riders rode on another solid show from opener Nitish Rana to put up a defendable total on the board.

But Chennai opener Rituraj Gaikwad put up a solid show with the bat to set CSK up for the win, before Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics in the final overs sealed the win for MS Dhoni’s side.

The loss heavily dented KKR’s hopes of qualifying. While the Eoin Morgan-led side will have to win their next match against the Rajasthan Royals, a lot will be riding on the net run rate as well.

Speaking after the match at the post-match presentation ceremony, KKR skipper Morgan said losing the toss hurt them and they would need to move on quickly.

“We probably played a bit well there. We were probably on the wrong side of the toss today. Our bowlers gave it everything, but the skills were a bit off.”

The skipper further added that they played well today and were in the game but the side will need to regroup quickly for their must-win clash against the Rajasthan Royals.

“We will have to move on quickly. I think the score was enough. We felt we were right in the game. 165 was probably par if the wicket and conditions stayed the same. I actually think we had a good batting day,” said Morgan.

The KKR captain also praised his bowlers and defended Kamlesh Nagarkoti, saying he had too little to defend in the final over.

“One world class spinner and the other on the cusp of playing for India. They’re fantastic spinners. I can’t fault any bowlers. Nagarkoti probably didn’t have enough runs to defend. He’s a young guy, he’ll take in on the chin and move on,” signed off the Kolkata skipper.

Following the loss the Kolkata team are currently placed fifth on the points table, with 12 points from thirteen matches.