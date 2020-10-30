IPL 2020: In my mind it's a hundred, says Gayle after getting out for 99

Gayle came in at the fall of Mandeep Singh's wicket in the opening over and added 120 runs for the second wicket with skipper KL Rahul, while he and Nicholas Pooran (22 off 10 balls) shared a 41-run stand to take KXIP to 185/4 in 20 overs.

The 41-year-old Jamaican scored his eighth six of the ininngs off the third delivery in the final over to reach 99, but was castled by Archer off the very next delivery and the frustrated West Indian threw his bat in anger before appreciating Archer's effort with a low-five.

Despite KXIP not crossing the 200-run mark, Gayle, who was the star of the first half, felt 185 is a good score.

"It was a good knock, I thought 180 is a good total and it's a good wicket. It will get better in the second innings," he told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.

Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 T20 sixes as Rahul, Maxwell, Pooran cross IPL milestones

Gayle said that it was unfortunate to miss out on a century, but added these things happen as he felt the delivery which got him out was a good one.

"Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good. To be honest, it's all about the mental aspect of my game and that's what keeps me going. I'm enjoying the cricket the same way. I'd love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still a long way to go."

The West Indian became the first cricketer to smash 1000 sixes in T20 cricket, but Gayle was unaware of the record and told the people, who he had promised he'll get a ton, that in his mind it's still a century.

"It's an important game for us. Want to win this. I've been having fun out there batting with youngsters and it's a good thing. I don't know the record (about the 1000 sixes), I'm still hitting it well. The hard work and dedication over the years have paid off. To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it's a century," he smiled.