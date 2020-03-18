IPL 2020: These Indian players, including MS Dhoni, will be jolted if IPL 13 cancelled ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

1. MS Dhoni

The former Indian skipper's chance to make it to the squad for the T20 WC does not necessarily hinges upon the IPL or its cancellation. If Dhoni makes himself available and the selectors feel his experience will count at the big stage, then the Jharkhand man can make it to the squad. But the IPL would have provided him a wonderful stage to play highly competitive cricket and fall into the groove, especially since he has not played a competitive match since last July, precisely since India's semi-final exit from the ICC 50-over World Cup held in England. Dhoni had also showed some good touch at the pre-season nets of Chennai Super Kings before the IPL teams decided to cancel the nets in the wake of COVID-19.

2. Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is another long-time absentee from international cricket after undergoing a back surgery. He made a comeback into the Indian team for the now-postponed three-match ODI series against South Africa but his return was limited to a rain-hit match at Dharamsala. Before that, Pandya had shown some good form in the DY Patil T20 tournament and the IPL 2020 would have been a perfect platform for him to test his match fitness and horn skills in a real-match situation. But now the Mumbai Indians' all-rounder will have to wait.

3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Like Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar too made his India return through the now-deferred three-match ODI series against South Africa. The matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad would have given Bhuvneshwar a fine chance to sharpen his skills after a prolonged injury break that started from the ICC World Cup 2019. Now, Bhuvneshwar will have to hope for a restart of IPL or if it is cancelled then wait for resumption of cricket in June, perhaps.

4. Deepak Chahar

The medium-pacer was having a fine run with Team India until injury laid him low late last year. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar regaining fitness, Chahar needed a strong IPL with Chennai Super Kings to keep himself in the fray for a World Cup berth and prove his fitness and form. But he too will have to bide his time.

5. Sanju Samson

The failure against New Zealand last month in the limited-over games seemed to have shut the door of Indian team for Sanju for the time being. A strong run in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals might have changed the perception and probably would have pitchforked him back into contention. Now, Sanju will have that anxious hours to survive thinking about the future of IPL and his too.

6. India's upcoming schedule

If the IPL 2020 gets cancelled then India' next assignment could be an away T20I and ODI series in Sri Lanka sometime in June/July but the dates have not been fixed yet. Asia Cup 2020 could happen sometime in June or August but since Pakistan is hosting the tournament this time, India have not nodded in favour of participation yet and a change of venue too is in consideration. But there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the event as of now. In September, England might visit India for a T20I series and then India will play a short away T20I series against Australia ahead of the World Cup. In short, the options ahead of these Indian cricketers is very narrow, courtesy the Coronavirus playing havoc with sports schedule all over the world.