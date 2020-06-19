IPL 2020: IPL Governing Council to meet to review sponsorship deals; Vivo tie to be scrapped?

The most palpable tie the BCCI has with a Chinese firm is through the IPL as the cash-rich league has Vivo, a smartphone major from China, as its title sponsor. There has been immense pressure on BCCI to scrap the deal even though it runs till 2022 as per the contract. As of now, the IPL 2020 has been postponed indefinitely because of the Coronavirus pandemic. So, the IPL Governing Council on Friday (June 19) has announced that it has called meeting next week to revisit the sponsorship deals.

Vivo had bagged the IPL sponsorship right in 2018 for five years for whopping sum in excess of Rs 2000 crore. In the wake of mounting pressure from all corners to snap their ties with Vivo, the IPL Governing Council, headed by former India batsman Brijesh Patel, has decided to convene a meeting next week to review all the sponsorship deals.

"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," tweeted the IPL which was retweeted by the BCCI.

The decision came a day after BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said Vivo will continue as IPL sponsor for the time being despite the border skirmishes between India and China.

"When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind. We have to understand the difference between supporting a Chinese company for a Chinese cause or taking help from a Chinese company to support India's cause"

"When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India, whatever money they are taking from Indian consumers, they are paying part of it to the BCCI (as brand promotion) and the board is paying 42 percent tax on that money to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India's cause and not China's," Dhumal had stated on Thursday (June 18).