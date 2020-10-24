IPL 2020: It’s been a while, so I’m happy to be back: Sunil Narine after his stunning comeback knock

After the Knight Riders were reeling at three wickets down at 42, Narine finally clicked with the bat, as he and Rana built a match-winning partnership, to help the Knights post a solid total. While Narine scored a sizzling 64 off 32, Rana played a stunning 81 off 53. The duo’s 115-run partnership ensured that the Knights reached a modest total at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Narine, who had failed with the bat so far, and had lost the opener’s slot, came down the order and played a solid comeback knock. Speaking during the mid-innings break, Narine said that he backs himself to do well against the spinners and the Delhi spinners helped him on.

After his solid knock, Narine said, “It was part of the plan, whatever the situation was. I back myself to play spin, but we have the momentum, so hopefully, we take it into the field get some early wickets. We were looking for 160, but 194 is a good total.”

When asked about the wicket, the spinner said, “It’s a good batting track as well. I think there’s a little more for the seamers. We need to execute the wide yorkers well.”

After being out of the side due to a niggle and also for being reported for an illegal bowling action, Narine impressed on his comeback. The KKR all-rounder said, “It’s been a while, so I’m happy to be back.”

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Sunil Narine’s stunning comeback knock:

Good to see the talented Nitish Rana back amongst the runs. That partnership of 115 with Sunil Narine could be the turning point in this #KKR campaign — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 24, 2020

Sunil Narine comebacks after the break in a must win match for #KKR, and delivers for @KKRiders straight away and that's what you expect from your A- Players. #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvDC #IPL2020 #IPLinUAE — Sunil Nadipalli (@SunilNadipalli) October 24, 2020

Nice to see #NitishRana opening batting for @KKRiders & scoring 81 important runs & stitching the 115 runs partnership with #SunilNarine. Also, Narine’s quick fire 64 runs helped KKR to achieve above par. @IPL #KKRvsDC #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 24, 2020

KKR's Management to Sunil Narine's haters who criticize him unnecessarily (congrats mate on ur half century)....!! @KKRiders#KKRvsDC pic.twitter.com/dEoAcJfrGX — AMAN BHATANIYA (@ABintrovert) October 24, 2020

Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine searching for their haters right now be 👇.#KKRvsDCpic.twitter.com/wsiePOOnuW — Jatin (@JatinSRKian) October 24, 2020

KKR batting today:



First 8 overs:

44/3.



Last 12 overs:

150/3.



•Unbelievable efforts from both Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine to score 115 runs in 10 overs together against the best bowling lineup. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2020

What a innings, Sunil Narine - 64 runs from just 32 balls and added 115 runs from 55 balls with Rana for the 4th wicket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2020