IPL 2020: It’s been a while, so I’m happy to be back: Sunil Narine after his stunning comeback knock

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 24: Sunil Narine put up a stellar display with the bat, along with Nitish Rana to guide the Kolkata Knight Riders to a defendable 194/6 against the Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday.

After the Knight Riders were reeling at three wickets down at 42, Narine finally clicked with the bat, as he and Rana built a match-winning partnership, to help the Knights post a solid total. While Narine scored a sizzling 64 off 32, Rana played a stunning 81 off 53. The duo’s 115-run partnership ensured that the Knights reached a modest total at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Narine, who had failed with the bat so far, and had lost the opener’s slot, came down the order and played a solid comeback knock. Speaking during the mid-innings break, Narine said that he backs himself to do well against the spinners and the Delhi spinners helped him on.

After his solid knock, Narine said, “It was part of the plan, whatever the situation was. I back myself to play spin, but we have the momentum, so hopefully, we take it into the field get some early wickets. We were looking for 160, but 194 is a good total.”

When asked about the wicket, the spinner said, “It’s a good batting track as well. I think there’s a little more for the seamers. We need to execute the wide yorkers well.”

After being out of the side due to a niggle and also for being reported for an illegal bowling action, Narine impressed on his comeback. The KKR all-rounder said, “It’s been a while, so I’m happy to be back.”

Here’s how the netizens reacted to Sunil Narine’s stunning comeback knock:

Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 18:47 [IST]
