IPL 2020: It's frustrating not to get wickets: Cummins

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday (October 18) night, KKR beat SRH in a thrilling Super Over.

Both the teams ended up with 163 runs in their allotted 20 overs forcing the match to be decided in the Super Over.

Ferguson locks it for Kolkata Knight Riders in Super Over

Kiwi pacer Ferguson, who was playing his first game of IPL 2020, conceded just 15 runs from his four overs while picking up three wickets.

He then bowled the Super Over and clinched two wickets in the first three deliveries which restricted SRH to just two runs. KKR chased down the target wthout any hassles.

Lockie Ferguson: KKR fast bowler goes on slow route to destroy Sunrisers Hyderabad

"It was pretty easy decision to pick Lockie (for the Super Over), he bowled beautifully. Amazing performance from Lockie, I'm very happy for him. He was unbelievable under pressure as well. It was a great performance," Cummins said in the post-match press conference.

With the victory, KKR are fourth in the standings with 10 points after having played nine games and won six while SRH are a place behind with just six points from nine games having lost six and won three.

The Aussie pacer was the costliest buy in IPL 2020. However it is more with the bat than the ball that he has shined.

Have picked only three wickets so far in IPL 2020, Cummins was candid while admitting that that sometimes it is frustrating not to get wickets.

"It's frustrating sometimes. You want to get some wickets early. That's cricket, it does not come sometimes. And other days, you bowl really poorly and you get four-five wickets. I'm trying to improve in each game, looking at what I'm doing right and what I can improve," he added.

KKR take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue on Wednesday (October 21) while SRH's next match is against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai a later.