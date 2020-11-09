IPL 2020: It was nice to get an opportunity to bat at the top: Man-of-the-match Marcus Stoinis after DC beat SRH

The win saw the Capitals enter their maiden IPL final. In the do-or-die game against the Sunrisers, the Capitals implemented a couple of changes. With Prithvi Shaw being dropped for the game, Stoinis was promoted up the ladder and handed the opener’s role alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

The duo stitched together an opening stand of 86 runs. Stoinis scored a quickfire 38 off 27 to lay the base for a strong total. Stoinis’ solid knock came to an end as Rashid Khan knocked back the off stump to remove the opener.

Speaking about his innings Stoinis said that it was good to open the innings but he wasn’t sure if he would open in the final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Moreover, Stoinis cleared the air that there were no harsh words exchanged between him and Rashid after he lost his wicket.

"Have done it for a couple of seasons so it was nice to get an opportunity to bat at the top. There was a bit of swing early. We had a look at it first, and then we let go.

“I asked Rashid what the send-off was all about but he told me he didn't say anything. So all fine. This tournament has been hard for everyone with quarantine and missing family etc.

“I am not sure if I will open in the final. We will speak to Ricky and see what to do,” Stoinis said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, man-of-the-match Stoinis, who also picked up three wickets, said that the Capitals will have to play their best cricket against four-times champions Mumbai Indians.

“Mumbai are a very good team but I would like to say they are due an off day. See our best cricket should be enough to win so we have to play our best cricket," signed off the Delhi all-rounder.

The Capitals will take on the defending champions in the summit clash on Tuesday. While Delhi will be looking to lift their maiden title, Mumbai will be aiming for their fifth.