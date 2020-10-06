IPL 2020: It wasn’t a bad call to take me off after the first over: Kagiso Rabada

After Delhi posted 196 on the board, Rabada led the Capitals' bowling attack from the front, picking up four wickets to restrict the daunting RCB line-up.

The win ensured Delhi's spot at the top of the table. Speaking at the post match presentation ceremony Rabada said, "I think it was a really good win tonight. After that win at Sharjah, it gave us a lot of confidence against a team like RCB who have some really good batsmen. It also gives us massive confidence in having won today. I don't really plan to get wickets, you can control in which areas to bowl."

Rabada bowled the first over and after Anrich Nortje's over, R Ashwin was brought into the attack. Post the match, Rabada said it wasn't a bad call to take him off after the first over as the strategy worked.

Talking about the decision Rabada said, "It was swinging a bit, so it would have been nice to bowl the second over. I don't think it was a bad call to take me off after the first over. At the end of the day, it worked out. I think if you want to be the best you have to adjust to the conditions."

While Rabada picked up the four wickets on the day, the Delhi pacer praised his teammates for restricting the RCB batsmen. Nortje and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each in the game.

Lauding his team's effort, Rabada said that the spinners set the game up for the Capitals. "I think the spinners did a really good job today, they set up the game for us in the powerplay. Axar and Ashwin actually won us the game. All in all, it was a good performance and we are happy as a team," signed off the Delhi pacer.