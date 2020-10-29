IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah's short cut to 100 club!

In the process, the Ahmedabad-born player also completed 200 Twenty20 wickets-landmark with outstanding figures of three for 14 from four overs, playing a big part in restricting RCB to 164 for six in match 48 of IPL 2020.

Coming into the match, Bumrah was just one wicket short of achieving the 100-wicket milestone.

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah set to join the 100-club

First Bumrah got rid of skipper Virat Kohli for his landmark 100th wicket.

Incidentally, the RCB and India skipper was his first wicket in IPL as well.

Bumrah completes 100 wickets in IPL: Kohli is pacer's first and 100th victim

Devdutt Padikkal was his next victim. The RCB opener looked well on course for a century before falling for a 45-ball 74 as he tried to hit a short of length delivery. Then Shivam Dube followed as he could not keep a bouncer down.

With 20 wickets from 12 matches, the India paceman also moved up to second on the list of the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2020, which is headed by Delhi Capitals paceman Kagiso Rabada.

IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

In the pre-match press conference, Bumrah had said that he assesses pitches and then bowls as per the conditions as was evident in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"It's very difficult to just say, oh you should just bowl yorkers, you should just bowl slower ones. You've to be very proactive and smart with what approach you want to have and how the wicket is helping as well. So, all of these things I keep in mind and try to do what I can," he said.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

Both RCB and MI came into the showdown on the back of defeats and it was leaders Mumbai who responded like the champions they are, winning by five wickets.

MI play Delhi Capitals next in a day game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31).

RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win tie at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match on the same day.