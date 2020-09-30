IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada reclaims Purple Cap; KL Rahul retains Orange Cap

Although Delhi suffered their first loss of the season, there was some solace for Rabada, who claimed two wickets, conceding just 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.3 to go level with Kings XI Punjab's Shami's tally of seven wickets.

Due to a better economy rate, Rabada took the lead in the bowling charts with seven wickets in three matches (6.25 economy rate) as opposed to Shami (seven wickets in three games at economy rate of 7.45).

Chennai Super Kings pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games), Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (five wickets in three matches) and Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult (five wickets in three matches) are the next three top wicket-takers.

Here is the list of the top 5 wicket takers of IPL 2020 after Match 11:

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 7 wickets (6.25 economy rate)

2. Mohammad Shami (KXIP) - 7 wickets (7.45 economy rate)

3. Sam Curran (CSK) - 5 wickets (7.33 economy rate)

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 5 wickets (7.58 economy rate)

5. Trent Boult (MI) - 5 wickets (7.67 economy rate)

Meanwhile, KL Rahul continues to hold the lead in the Orange Cap race as none of the DC and SRH batsmen were close to his tally of 222 runs in three matches. Rahul has so far scored one hundred and a half century for KXIP and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers.

The KXIP skipper is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in 3 matches), CSK's' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in 3 matches), Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson (159 runs in 2 matches) and RCB's AB de Villiers (134 runs in 3 matches).

Here are the top 5 run-getters in IPL 2020 after Match 11:

1. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 222 runs (111.00 average)

2. Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 221 runs (73.60 average)

3. Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 173 runs (86.50 average)

4. Sanju Samson (RR) - 159 runs (79.50 average)

5. Ab de Villiers (RCB) - 134 runs (67.00 average)

As for team standings after Tuesday's match, Delhi Capitals dropped to the second spot in the points table - behind Rajasthan Royals - with two wins from three matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore are at the third spot with four points from three games.

Rajasthan Royals, will look to claim top spot when they lock horns with seventh-placed Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 30).