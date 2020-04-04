IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen, Sanjay Manjrekar open up about the fate of the Indian Premier League

Sporting events have been called off and postponed all over the world and the cricket fans all over are waiting for a final decision on the future of this year’s IPL.

Talking on Star Sports’ new show Cricket Connected, Kevin Pietersen expresses his thoughts about the future of the IPL. “Let’s say July/August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen. I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL.

“There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in 3 weeks or in 4 weeks. So, it’s a more condensed tournament in 3 venues which we know are safe, which we know are secure.

The former England batsman went on to add that hosting the tournament without fans is the most feasible option. “I don’t think the fans need to be risked in this situation. I think the fans need to understand they can’t watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future. [But] what would you guys give right now, to watch Mumbai Indian’s v Chennai Super Kings right now?”

Meanwhile, commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar voiced the need of the IPL 2020 on the Star Sports’ show. “The moment we get clearances from all the authorities that matter, the IPL should happen, only because it will kick start the economy because when you talk about the IPL it’s not just about the Mumbai Indians, or a Dhoni or a Virat Kohli, there are a lot of people who are making their livelihood through the IPL.”

With all sporting action put on hold and the IPL delayed, Star Sports has introduced a new show called 'Cricket Connected’.

The show aims to engage cricket-starved fans and keep them connected to the sport. The first episode of 'Cricket Connected’ aired on April 4 2020 at 7PM & 9 PM and is hosted by Mayanti Langer (English) & Jatin Sapru (Hindi).

Every week, 'Cricket Connected’ will see a different cricketing legend engage with fans through video calls discussing a range of topics, from getting to know what these cricketers are up to during the lockdown to reminiscing with them over their favourite knock.

Source: With inputs from Press Release