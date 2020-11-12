Kieron Pollard has won most T20 tournaments, Rohit Sharma is way behind his Mumbai Indians teammate

Mumbai Indians became the second team after Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend their IPL title. The Mumbai-based franchise now has two more trophies than Chennai Super Kings, who have three trophies to their name.

The final against Delhi was the first occasion when Mumbai Indians won their first IPL final while chasing a target. The Mumbai-based franchise was too good a team for Delhi Capitals to beat as the Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered its fourth defeat of the season against them.

En route their win, Mumbai Indians also busted several myths the most prominent one being they could only win the trophies in the odd years. Also, the superstition of IPL getting a new champion in every leap year was also busted this time around.

By winning IPL 13, Rohit Sharma bagged his sixth IPL title (5 for Mumbai Indians and 1 for Deccan Chargers - now defunct). However, when it comes to winning overall T20 tournaments and leagues then he's far behind his MI teammate Kieron Pollard.

Pollard has so far won 15 T20 tournaments in his cricketing career and the Trinidadian T20 batting great is closely followed by fellow West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who has won 14 IPL tournaments.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has won 11 T20 tournaments in his cricketing career. Rohit comes fourth on the list as he has been a part of 10 T20 tournament winning sides. Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons have been part of nine finals when their respective teams came out victorious.

Here are the list T20 tournaments Pollard has been a part of the winning side:

Stanford T20 - 2007/08

For Trinidad & Tobago: Champions League T20 2011/12, 2012/13

For West Indies: World T20 2012

Bangladesh Premier League: Dhaka Gladiators (2012/13)

Ram Slam (SA): Cape Cobras (2014)

Caribbean Premier League: Barbados Tridents (2014), Trinbago Knight Riders (2020)

For Mumbai Indians: Champions League T20 2011, 2013 & IPL 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020

While his MI skipper Rohit Sharma has been a part of six IPL winning teams (5 MI - all as captain - and 1 Deccan Chargers in 2009), Champions League T20 2013, 2007 World T20, Asia Cup T20 2016 and Nidahas Trophy.