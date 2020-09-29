IPL 2020: KKR vice captain Morgan reveals blueprint to restrict free-flowing Royals

With the team being wary of the threat posed by the Royals' rampaging top-order, Morgan feels KKR have to get rid off Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson early.

While RR skipper Smith has been reliable with two half centuries, it's their No. 3 batsman Samson, who has grabbed the headlines this season with his sensational batting. And with Buttler also in the mix, Morgan says KKR's main target will be to stop the top-three.

"The honest answer is that they are good players and you have to get them out. If they bat for 20 overs, you're probably going to lose the game, particularly Buttler and Samson," Morgan said in an interaction.

IPL 2020: KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders face stern Rajasthan Royals test in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals have been involved in high-scoring matches in both their outings with the most recent being a record run-chase against Kings XI Punjab.

Although their opponents have scored 200 plus in both their matches, Morgan feels it's important for KKR to focus on their own game and execute their plans.

"They obviously have a very well-drilled and experienced side. I suppose the challenges from our point of view, is to try and focus on our own game to start with.

"If we can produce a performance and improve on the game, I think then that will allow us to execute strategies and plans for Smith, Buttler and Samson to try and make inroads.

"Steve Smith obviously is in fine form. They've had some good success in the limited games that they've played. Hopefully, we can build on our game, and produce our first win in Dubai," he said.

Morgan, meanwhile was all praise for talented Indian youngster Shubman Gill, who saw the team through against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with an unbeaten 70.

"It's the first time I've seen him bat in person. An impressive young man with a lot of potential. And I think a lot of hype probably comes with it.

"Watching him play against a very experienced Sunrisers attack was a joy to watch. Hopefully, that's a start for him, kicking on and contributing more and more in our campaign this year," Morgan said.

IPL 2020: Match 12: KKR vs RR: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

He also gave credit to his team's bowlers, especially Pat Cummins, who bounced back from his disastrous show against Mumbai Indians, to finish with tidy figures of 1/19.

"From the team's perspective, I thought the bowlers bounced back beautifully from the first game. With ebb and flow throughout the tournament, I don't think any side is going to go on unbeaten.

"Given the challenges across the three grounds - that no team has control over their own wickets - I think it's going to be challenging for everybody."

Morgan also hopes to negate the threat his England teammate Jofra Archer will pose for KKR.

"He's a very difficult opponent to come up against. It's not his batting we'll be worried about. It will be his bowling.

"Hopefully, we can negate that, make plans, he's played in the IPL now for a long time so guys know him better than they have done before. So again, we need to play well enough to try and implement plans," Morgan said.