IPL 2020: KKR vs MI: Skipper Rohit Sharma guides defending champions to a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020: KKR vs MI, Match 5 Updates

After being put into bat, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a splendid 80 off 54. The Mumbai opener shared a solid partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 28) as the duo guided Mumbai to a big total of 195.

After a disappointing show in their first game against the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai team came together as a unit to notch up a convincing win against the Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Hitman is adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 80 off 54 deliveries.#Dream11IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/nwReQGCc9o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020

Rohit Sharma was in hit mode during their second game of the season as the Mumbai side registered their 20th win over the Knights. KKR’s big-buy Pat Cummins was taken to the cleaners by the Mumbai batsmen as he leaked 49 runs in three overs.

Rohit became the 2nd Indian to hit 200 IPL sixes as he played a match-winning knock for the defending champs. The Indian batsman was in fine form as he smashed the ball out of the park. Rohit’s scintillating innings was studded with three fours and six sixes.

Rohit was aptly supported by Suryakumar Yadav, who put up a dominating show with the bat once again. Yadav scored a quickfire 47 off 28 to help put up the big total. The duo put on a quick 90-run stand for the second wicket.

For a while, when the duo were out in the middle, it looked like the side would easily cross the 200-mark. But KKR youngster Shivam Mavi enjoyed a good day with the ball and picked up two wickets to help contain the Mumbai batsmen.

In reply, the Knights failed to get going with the bat. While captain Dinesh Karthik (30 off 23) and Nitish Rana (24 off 18) put up a fight, the occasional wickets didn’t let the Knights get a grip on the game. Jasprit Bumrah, who had had a bad day on the opening night, came back with a good performance, picking up 2 important wickets and giving away 32 runs.

Bumrah who had bowled two tight overs, was taken to the cleaners by Cummins in his final over, as the Australian hammered four sixes to score 27 off the over. Though Cummins put up a good show with the bat, scoring 33 off 12, the highest in the KKR line-up on the day, it was too late for the Knights to salvage the innings.

A look at the Points Table after Match 5 of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/zJjwGqErxE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020

With all the teams having played their first match, Kolkata lie at the bottom of the table, while thanks to the big win, Mumbai sit on top of the table.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 195/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 80), Suryakumar Yadav (47); Shivam Mavi 2/32) beat Kolkata Knight Riders: 146/9 in 20 overs (Pat Cummins 33, Dinesh Karthik 30; Trent Boult 2/30, Jasprit Bumrah 2/32) by 49 runs.