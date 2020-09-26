IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH: Incredible story of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders

Coming off an engineering background, Varun's efforts in the TNPL and a few other domestic tournaments for his state side Tamil Nadu landed him a whopping a Rs 7.4 crore IPL deal with Kings XI Punjab ahead of the IPL 2019.

But Chakravarthy had a forgettable debut for the Kings XI, conceding 35 runs in three wickets for the wicket of KKR's Nitish Rana. Sunil Narine put him on the sword in that match hammering him for three sixes and extracting 25 runs.

Though Chakravarthy conceded only 10 runs in the next two overs and took the wicket of Rana, the Kings XI management was not convinced to give him another go in IPL 2019. Later, they released him ahead of the IPL auction that held in December 2019.

Chakravarthy carried a base price of Rs 30 lakh and the Kolkata Knight Riders made a strong bidding for him and grabbed him for Rs 4 crore.

The 29-year-old did not have to wait long to get a debut for the Knight Riders and made a good impression against Sunrisers Hyderabad too. He plucked the wicket of Hyderabad captain and dangerous David Warner who was looking to push the momentum.

It was an incredible turnaround for Chakravarthy. After a poor match against the Knight Riders overs a years ago, he turned out for the same team and made a telling impact, keeping the Hyderabad batsmen quiet.

There was nothing mysterious about his effort too on Saturday. Chakravarthy stuck to a steady line and a slowish pitch played too its parts as Sunrisers batsmen found it tough to score off him.