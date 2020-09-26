IPL 2020: KKR vs SRH Match 8 Updates: David Warner, Dinesh Karthik both eye maiden win in the league

Abu Dhabi, September 26: In match number 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (September 26), searching for first win in the tournament.

Dinesh Karthik-led Knight Riders were beaten by Mumbai Indians while the David Warners' Sunrisers went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter. Both the teams have some power stars who can play match-winning knocks for their side.

KKR, the two-time champions produced an underwhelming performance against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Since it is the beginning stages of the IPL 2020, they may not bring in large scale changes to the XI. However, they might just look to bring in Rinku Singh for Nikhil Naik. If Prasidh Krishna, the pacer, is fit then he could replace Sandeep Warrier. Pat Cummins has no immediate threat but he needs to step up or the KKR at some stage will have to think about bringing in Lockie Ferguson.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, collapsed brilliantly against the RCB from a winning position to concede a defeat. The defeat must have shocked them but they need to get their head around it and produce a better effort against the Knight Riders.

They might just reinforce their bowling as they have the option of replacing Sandeep Sharma and Thiru Natarajan with either Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul or Basil Thampi. Virat Singh or Abdul Samad could be preferred over Priyam Garg. Jason Holder will come in as all-rounder for Mitchell Marsh, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2020.

Here MyKhel brings to you the match updates between KKR and SRH: