IPL 2020: KXIP vs DC: Match 2 Updates: KL Rahul wins toss, invites Shreyas Iyer & Co to bat first

Dubai, Sep 20: Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab face each other on Sunday (September 20) in the second encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Capitals had reached the play-offs last season after a long gap, while the Kings XI were knocked out in the league phase itself after making a strong start. KXIP will be led by new captain KL Rahul in this league and would be looking for a change in their fate.
The fans are a big part of the T20 extravaganza, but that loud cheer and the festive occasion are missing but the players are going to give their best on the pitch.
The two teams have met each other 24 times and Punjab have an edge over Hyderabad. KXIP have won 14 games while SRH came out victorious on 10 occasions. Punjab look a balanced side and under the guidance of their new head coach Anil Kumble, they would be aiming to finish in the top four.
Here Mykhel brings you the updates of the second game of the season between DC and KXIP:
Wicket! Another wicket for Shami in the over and this time it is Hetmyer. The Windies batsman gives a simple catch to Mayank Agarwal. DC - 13/3 in 4 overs.
Wicket! Prithvi Shaw mistimes the short-pitched delivery from Shami and Chris Jordan takes a simple catch. He departs for 5. DC - 9/2 in 3.3 overs.
Krishnappa Gowtham puts down a running catch and Shimron Hetmyer gets an early reprieve. Shami looks distraught as he deserved a wicket in his first over.
Run Out! Lack of communication between Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw costs Dhawan his wicket as he fails to make it to the crease. The southpaw departs for a duck and Punjab get the wicket in the second over. DC - 6/1 in 1.4 overs.
Sheldon Cottrell bowls the first over for Punjab and concedes 5 off it. Shaw gets a boundary.
Delhi Capitals' openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are walking into the middle to open innings.
12th captain to lead KXIP in the IPL.
KL Rahul is the 12th man to lead KXIP in IPL - the most players to captain a team in IPL.— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 20, 2020
No. of captains for each team in IPL:
12 - KXIP
11 - Delhi
7 - MI
7 - SRH
6 - PWI
6 - RCB
5 - RR
4 - KKR
4 - Deccan
2 - CSK
2 - GL
2 - KTK#IPL2020 #DCvKXIP
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma.
Shreyas Iyer - We would have bowled first as well. I have learnt to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier. Looking forward to a great season - We have plenty of options and it was difficult settling for the best XI - Hetmyer, Rabada, Stoinis and Nortje make our four overseas players.
KL Rahul - We will bowl first. Fresh wicket, don't really know what to expect. I'm confident and so ss the entire team, great opportunity to go out and play some cricket. Staying indoors was difficult, but it also gave us time to think about our strategy. Maxwell, Pooran, Jordan and Cottrell are our four overseas players.
Toss Update! Kings XI Punjab win toss, invite Delhi Capitals to bat first.
KXIP captain and Director of Cricket Operations, Anil Kumble, discuss ahead of match.
#KXIP Skipper @klrahul11 and Director of Cricket Operations @anilkumble1074 walk out to take a look at the pitch for tonight's game.#Dream11IPL #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/nTRTtgSImG— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020
Delhi Capitals' captain and coaches discuss before the match.
Pre-match conversations ✅#Dream11IPL #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/tYNrMllb8F— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020
Teams arrive at the stadium!
Hello and welcome to Match 2 of #Dream11IPL.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2020
The @lionsdenkxip have arrived at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/G4WvsZkuBJ
Universe Boss is having a blast on the way to the stadium.
Others on matchday: 😨 #WakhraSquad: ⬇️🤭#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL #DCvKXIP @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/mzDyEOuvh9— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 20, 2020
Hello and welcome to the updates from Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab.
