IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR, Match 50, 1st innings: Scintillating Gayle guides Kings XI Punjab to 185/4

Another solid innings from Gayle, who fell short of a century by just one run. After being dropped twice, the explosive batsman put up a blistering show, scoring 99 off 63. But the big-hitting West Indian missed out on his century as Jofra Archer picked him up in the final over.

An emotional moment from Gayle as he looks to hit the ground with the bat, but it goes flying. But the power-hitter quickly gains composure as he shakes Archer’s hand before walking off the field. Gayle is the only batsman with two 99s in the IPL.

But as the West Indian said during the mid-innings break, “In my mind I scored a century today!”

After being sent into bat, the KXIP lost Mandeep Singh in the very first over. But a superb second wicket partnership between Gayle and skipper KL Rahul (46 off 41) saw the Punjab side quickly overcome the early blow. A 120-run partnership between Gayle and Rahul off 82 deliveries saw Kings XI Punjab reach a defendable total.

Gayle’s blistering knock included six fours and eight sixes. The explosives batsman reached 1000 maximums in T20 cricket after today’s innings.

Following Rahul’s departure, Nicholas Pooran scored a quickfire 22 off 10 which included three huge sixes.

Riding on Gayle’s innings the KXIP reached a defendable total, but now the bowlers will need to step up as they look to notch up an important win.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes led the bowling attack for the Rajasthan team, picking up two wickets each. Stokes who played his first full spell of four overs this season gave away 32 runs.