IPL 2020: Laxman reveals Sunrisers Hyderabad's crucial moments that decided loss to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 34 runs thanks to Quinton de Kock brisk half-century before the likes of Kieron Pollard and Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - launched a brutal onslaught with the bat.

Although the bowlers erred in their lengths sometimes for SRH, Laxman felt losing important batsmen during the chase is one of the reasons Sunrisers failed against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium when chasing a target of 209.

According to Laxman, the dismissals of skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson were crucial during the chase and too much was then left for the youngsters.

"You have to have wickets in hand, but at the same time when you are chasing such a big total you also have to maintain the run-rate.

"Kane and then Warner (got out), just when Warner was looking to chase again and picking up momentum, we lost him and Kane's dismissal was also a crucial one, because you know the experience Kane has to handle various situations," Laxman said at the post-match press conference.

"In the end I felt it was too much for youngsters to get, but I was very impressed with the way (Abdul) Samad came and expressed himself.

"I am sure the batsmen will learn from this experience because it is important to have wickets in hand if you are chasing a big total on this ground," he added.

Laxman also felt the Mumbai Indians' power-hitters fully capitalised when their bowlers erred in length at the comparatively smaller Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"When you are playing against quality players/strikers like (Kieron) Pollard, Hardik (Pandya), you want to be at your best, especially your defensive lines.

"On this wicket, the ground is small, dimensions of square boundary are small, so anything in the length will disappear from these power-hitters," Laxman said at the post-match press conference.

Mumbai, after posting an imposing 208 for five, restricted SRH to 174 for seven to eke out a comfortable win. Krunal blasted a four-ball unbeaten 20 and later returned figures of 1-35 with the ball.

"The best defensive ball was yorker and we tried our best, we were successful the majority of the times, but whenever the ball landed on length, they have got the experience and power to dispatch it out of the boundary," Laxman added.

Pacer Siddharth Kaul leaked 64 runs in four overs and Laxman said "he had a bad day in office and it happens to anyone on any particular day."

The former India batsman rued the dropped catch of de Kock on the boundary line, saying it cost the team runs. The South African went on to make 69 to lay the foundation for a big total.

The defeat to Mumbai Indians was SRH's third loss of the season following back-to-back victories and Warner's men will look to soon get back to winning ways when they return to action on Thursday (October 8) against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.