IPL 2020 likely to be organised behind closed doors in UAE: Report

By

New Delhi, July 16: As the BCCI Apex Council is set to meet virtually on Friday (July 17) to discuss matters, talks about future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 are going to top the agenda. But if reports are to be believed then the board members are going to finalise UAE as the destination for this year's T20 league.

According to a report published in Outlook, the franchises met earlier this week and told the BCCI that they have no qualms if IPL 13 goes overseas considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

BCCI has reportedly zeroed in on a September-early November window for the domestic league. Given Coronavirus protocols, matches in the UAE will also be organised in front of empty stadiums.

In its 11-point agenda, the Council will discuss the way forward for the IPL, which stands indefinitely postponed due to the health crisis.

"Obviously, all options need to be explored. The first option is India but you don't know how the situation will be. Obviously, there is UAE and Sri Lanka but taking out the IPL will increase the overheads. I think the president also recently said that," a senior BCCI official told PTI ahead of the meeting.

IPL 2020: BCCI looks to find a way forward in Apex Council meet; issue tops 11-point agenda

"I don't think we are still in a position to fix venues in a situation which is so fluid. But the plans and the tentative window needs to be ready so that once ICC makes a formal announcement of T20 World Cup (scheduled for October-November) cancellation next week, we can proceed," the official added further.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that while hosting IPL in India remains the priority, the board would not hesitate to host it overseas if the situation does not improve in the country.

The franchise owners have already expressed that they don't mind hosting the tournament behind closed doors and overseas if the need be.

Earlier last week, Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said that a closed-door IPL 2020 will be a "blessing in disguise" for fantasy sports which is fast making its presence felt in the online gaming market that contributed in excess of Rs 750 crore in taxes during the last financial year.

"This could be a blessing in disguise for the fantasy sport if people aren't present physically at the stadium. They will be following it either on television or online. Even those who don't watch the sport will also take an interest," Malhotra said during a panel discussion 'Fantasy Fuels Sports Growth' organised by Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 20:54 [IST]
