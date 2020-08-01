IPL 2020: Little known facts: Kohli and Tendulkar's unique records, IPL the costliest league in the world for fans

1. Kohli, Tendulkar only Indian MVPs in IPL

The most valuable player is a coveted award given to players for making an outstanding impact on the tournament. It could be a player from any team and not necessarily from the champion side. Even though it is the Indian Premier League, an Indian player grabbed the award only twice. And how apt it is that the winners were Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Tendulkar won the award in 2010 when he was playing for Mumbai Indians and he had scored 618 runs. Kohli followed the suit in a watershed 2016 season, scoring 973 runs for Royal Challengers.

While three players have managed to win the award twice each. They are Shane Watson (2008, 2013 for Rajasthan Royals), Andre Russell (2015, 2019 for Kolkata Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (2012, 2018 for Kolkata Knight Riders). Among them, Watson (2008) and Narine (2012) became MVPs when their teams - RR and KKR respectively - became IPL champions.

2. Kohli's unique record

Virat Kohli remained with Royal Challengers Bangalore since his maiden appearance in the tournament with them and his long stint has helped him create some unique records. He is the only player to have involved in three double century stands in the IPL. Kohli and Chris Gayle made 204 together in 2012 against Delhi Daredevils and RCB won that match by 21 runs. Kohli then combined with AB de Villiers in 2015 to share a massive 215-run stand against Mumbai Indians. Kohli-AB duo did it again a year later when they together made 229 against Gujarat Lions.

3. The Sangakkara, ABD league

Kumar Sangakkara and AB de Villiers had given us some brilliant moments with the bat. Sangakkara has retired from cricket and De Villiers even though he does not play international cricket anymore, still enthrals us in the IPL. But they have also set some unique records as wicketkeepers - Sangakkara for erstwhile Deccan Chargers and AB for Royal Challengers. Sangakkara holds the record for the

most number of dismissal in an innings - 5. AB took 19 catches in IPL 2016 and still remains the most number of catches by a stumper in one edition of the IPL.

4. IPL costliest for fans

An online survey has found out that IPL costs a fan 0.9 per cent of his/her annual salary to watch all the home games. And this rise to 2.2% of the annual salary if a fan wants to watch all the home matches of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Kolkata Knight Riders is emerged the team with the cheapest average ticket at Rs 400.