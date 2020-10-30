IPL 2020: Lockie lapses cost KKR dear

In Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 29) night, it looked all gone for Chennai Super Kings with 30 runs required of two overs for a win.

A win would also have moved KKR above Kings XI Punjab into fourth place in the IPL 2020 table and edged them closer to the play-off berth.

But Ferguson's nightmarish 19th over went over 20 runs with CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja taking him to the cleaners.

The Kiwi paceman who had impressed with his pace and variation in the recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but was brought down to earth by some terrific hitting by the Saurashtra all-rounder.

Lockie Ferguson: KKR paceman goes on slow route to destroy Sunrisers Hyderabad

The paceman bowled a wide and then a no-ball that cost three runs.

Jadeja added insult to injury by launching the resulting free hit for six and struck Ferguson's final ball to the boundary to leave KKR needing 10 off the last over.

Last 12 balls you don’t have to think too much, just see the ball and hit well: Jadeja

The back-to-back defeats have now left KKR with their fate out of their hands ahead of a showdown with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

For CSK, who were playing just for pride after being out of contention for a play-off berth, it was their second win a row following the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

Earlier, after being put into Nitish Rana made a magnificent 87 off 61 balls to get KKR up to a competitive 172 for five, with Jadeja taking 1-20 from three overs and Lungi Ngidi 2-34.

CSK were going along well with Ruturaj Gaikwad (72 from 53) and Ambati Rayudu (30) putting on 68 for the second wicket, but slipped to 140 for four after losing three wickets for 22 runs.

But, it was the return of paceman Ferguson in the penultimate that proved to be costly for KKR.