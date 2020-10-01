IPL 2020: Match 14: CSK vs SRH: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to Head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

The Super Kings have lost two matches of out of three and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. In their last match, Super Kings were beaten by Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers regrouped to beat Delhi Capitals after two successive defeats.

You can join this potentially explosive match through forming a Dream11 and use the below given tips by the MyKhel and additional information like Playing XI, Head to Head etc.

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings might bring in a few changes. It has been reported that Ambati Rayudu has recovered from the hamstring injury and he might walk in in the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. It may also be pondered over that Gaikwad still may retain his place in the 11 at the expense of opener M Vijay. Dwayne Bravo is also fit, and it remains to be seen that how the West Indian will be fitted into the line-up as Sam Curran has done a good job in the all-rounder's role. They will hope that Ravindra Jadeja find his range soon and we may also see captain MS Dhoni walking out up the order.

2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad

They might not tweak the XI from the winning one that played the last match. They will be eager to see the middle-order consisting Abhishek Sharma and Manish Pandey contributing a few more runs. Bowling looked in safe hands with T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan finding their form.

3. Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Capt), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, M Vijay (Ruturaj Gaikwad), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (Capt, Wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

4. Dream11

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Piyush Chawla.

5. Head to Head

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 12 times against each other, and the former holds the edge with 9 wins against 3.

6. Match details

Date: October 2

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP