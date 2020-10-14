IPL 2020: Match 31: RCB vs KXIP: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Head to head, Playing XI, India timing, Live streaming

As of now, KXIP is lying at the bottom of the table with 6 defeats in 7 games and are having two points. Join the potentially explosive match through MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy tips.

1. Team News - Kings XI Punjab

KXIP can take confidence from the fact their only win in the tournament has come against RCB. Though the Sharjah wicket has been slowing gradually, the smaller ground dimensions are ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree. He would have played the last two games but could not due to food poisoning. Having recovered fully, it will be interesting to see who he replaces in the side.

Benching a yet to fire Glenn Maxwell is one option or the team can bring Gayle at the expense of an overseas bowler and replace him with the available Indian talent.

Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs. Not being able to find the right balance despite trying out many options has also contributed to KXIP''s rapid slide.

2. Team News - Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have grown in confidence by leaps and bounds since their last meeting. For the first time in many years, they seem to have fixed their bowling woes. Their spin pairing of Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal has proved very effective and the pace department has strengthened with the return of Chris Morris from injury.

RCB's last game against KKR was also on this ground, so they come into the game more aware of the gradually changing conditions than KXIP, who played here last on September 27 when the surface was much better to bat on.

With Aaron Finch back among the runs against KKR, RCB's top-four -- Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers -- can be a nightmare for any team.

3. Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Capt), AB de Villiers (Wk), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Glenn Maxwell (Chris Gayle), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

4. Dream11

Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

5. Head to Head

Bangalore and Punjab have played 25 times so far and the latter hold the slightest of edge in a 13-12 head to head record.

6. Match details

Date: October 15

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP

