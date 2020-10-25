IPL 2020: Match 45: RR vs MI Updates: Suryakumar, Kishan revive Mumbai after De Kock falls cheaply

Abu Dhabi, October 25: Mumbai Indians' stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss in match number 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians' regular captain Rohit Sharma is missing the tournament due to injury. The management is looking at the next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for the regular skipper to return as that would mean a 10-day break from the day of the injury.

With the Australia tour around the corner, Rohit's injury management is all the more important as he is now an integral part across all formats for the national team.

Mumbai are almost close to sealing the play-offs berth and a win against Rajasthan would take them a step closer. While Rajasthan are all but out of the tournament but a win at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi would keep their hopes alive.

Here are the match updates:

Auto Refresh Feeds Rahul Tewatia concedes just 5 from his first over. MI reach 67/1 after 8 overs. SIX!! Ishan Kishan gets a maximum off Ankit Rajpoot towards deep mid-wicket. Captain Steve Smith isn't pleased with the bowler's line. MI - 59/1 after 6 overs. SIX!! Suryakumar Yadav pulls Ankit Rajpoot and gets a boundary over fine-leg. Brilliant shot. Four! Ishan Kishan cuts it and gets a boundary off Ankit Rajput. Ishan Kishan is limping as he's got hit in his left leg. Jofra Archer's pacy delivery has injured the batsman, he's being treated by the physio. After 2 overs, MI reach 20/1. Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are in the middle. Wicket! Mumbai Indians suffer their first breakthrough in the first over itself. Jofra Archer clean bowls him after getting hit for a six. MI - 7/1 in 0.5 overs. 1st innings! QDK and Ishan Kishan open innings for Mumbai. Archer starts with the new ball for Rajasthan. Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Steve Smith: Same team. We've played some reasonable cricket without getting over the line. Last one was a bit disappointing. Hopefully we can get over the line. We've got three games, for us it's about winning them all. See how we go. Kieron Pollard: We're going to bat. Just one change - Pattinson in for Coulter-Nile. Pitch is fairly good. Done pretty well batting first. Couple of venues dew has played a major factor. Here, not so much. Whatever you do you have to do it properly.