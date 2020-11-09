IPL 2020: MI skipper Rohit says Hardik not comfortable to bowl due to a niggle, Boult likely to be available

Ahead of the Indian Premier League summit clash, MI skipper Rohit Sharma provided an update on the players during the pre-match press conference.

The Mumbai captain revealed that MI all rounder Hardik Pandya has gotten 'some niggle’ and isn’t comfortable bowling. Hence the player has not utilised as a bowler and the team wouldn’t be putting any pressure on any player by giving him a role he isn’t comfortable handling.

“We have had his assessment every three-four games and we have spoken to him about what he wants to do. He is not comfortable at the moment to bowl. We have left all that decision on him. If he feels comfortable, he will be happy to bowl. But at the moment, he is not feeling comfortable. He has got some niggle going. It would have been great to have him bowl,” said Rohit during the pre-match press conference.

“We do not want to put pressure on individuals where we are expecting something for them and he is not able to do it and the team morale goes down. We do not want that situation. Hardik to us is very important as a player and his batting has been really a key for us to make it to the final,” stated Rohit.

Meanwhile, the skipper added also provided an update on Trent Boult, who had walked off during the Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals (Nov 5). Boult had walked off the field during Delhi’s innings due to a groin strain and had bowled just two overs in the match. Rohit said that the pacer was looking good and will hopefully be available.

“Trent looks pretty good, he is going to have a session today with all of us and we will see how it goes. Fingers crossed, hopefully, he plays,” said Rohit.

Boult has been a key player for the defending champions, leading the bowling attack along with Jasprit Bumrah.

The defending champions will take on the Capitals in the summit clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

(With input from agencies)