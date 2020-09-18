IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is fresh and ready to go: Fleming

Fleming also said skipper MS Dhoni is in top shape mentally and physically and raring to go.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the opening clash of the IPL 2020 on Saturday (September 19).

Excerpts:

On the pre-season in Dubai: It has been different, and that's been part of the challenge - understanding the unknown. We didn't get off to a great start, with some positive Covid-19 cases, but I think we dealt with it very well. We were calm around our approach, looked after the players and staff very well, and the rest of the players were calm in the hotel room. There was a bit of anxiety wanting to get out and train. It is what it is, and the players dealt with it very well. On hindsight, the amount of pre-season training that we've done up to now, and the extra few days in the room, was probably a blessing.

On the value of experience: We've got experienced players, and experienced players identify key times and that's why they've done so well in their careers, that they can turn games, absorb pressure or just sum out the situation. That's what experience is about and that's why we value it so highly. And that's why we've been able to get over the line in so many close games because the key player has been one with a lot of experience. And you also mix that with skill. You are conscious of having a skilful side and adding youth when we can and with that get the balance pretty right.

Thoughts on the season: I see this season going to be very different tactically. With no real home ground advantage here, we've got to be very good at adapting to the conditions in each ground. We've got three different grounds to assess and each ground has its own character and nuances and we've just got to be good enough to pick the right team and get the right game plan to match that. It's like every game is an away game.

On MS Dhoni post his international retirement: It has been no different. He's very fit and mentally he's been very engaged and determined. In some ways the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go.

On the season opener against Mumbai Indians: The first game is always full of anxiety, nerves and excitement, and CSK-MI has added extra excitement and pressure and we enjoy that. We've earned the right to play the first game by playing well last year, and given the way the final finished last year, it's nice to have another crack at MI. They are a very good side and it gives you a good gauge as to how the pre-season has gone and the areas that need improvement. You get a good idea after the first game as to where your team is sitting.

On the Abu Dhabi wicket: It's one of the challenges of having to travel to Abu Dhabi, we've got to have to be very good on the day to have to assess the wicket and pick the right combination. One of the big challenges for IPL teams is to get the combinations right. There are a lot of skilful players that make the side, but there are also a lot of skilful players that don't. Picking the right side for the right conditions is one of the great challenges and we've got a good record at that. But I must admit, going to Abu Dhabi without seeing the wicket or assessing the conditions is going to be one of the big challenges to start with.