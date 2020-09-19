IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Match 1 Updates: Stage set for opener

Bengaluru, Sept. 19: The wait is finally over! After months of delay and anticipation, the opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway behind closed doors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The fans are a big part of the T20 extravaganza, but that loud cheer and festive occasion will be missing when the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings players walk onto the field for the opening match of the season.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on the finalists of the previous edition, Chennai Super Kings. When CSK skipper MS Dhoni, walks back on to the pitch after a long delay of over a year, the loud cheer and emotions of the fans will surely be missing and that will take some sheen off the tournament.
MI and CSK, the two most successful teams in the IPL have faced each other 28 times with Mumbai holding an edge over the Chennai outfit, as they have won 17 matches and lost 11.
Also, there will be two milestones that can be achieved in the opener in the UAE. Firstly, if CSK win the opener, it will be Dhoni’s 100th IPL win as CSK skipper. On the other hand, Mumbai skipper, Rohit needs just six more maximums, to reach the 200-six mark in the tournament. The first match promises to be a blockbuster match.
Here Mykhel, brings you the updates of the IPL opener between MI and CSK:
Here’s what the Little Master had to say ahead of the big match:
An #MI Matchday is incomplete without Sachin!
Here's the Master's take on the #MIvCSK rivalry
The first match of the tournament will begin in two hours at 7:30pm IST.
The day we've all been waiting for, is finally here!!!
LIVE action coming up at 7.30 PM IST
It’s time for the 13th edition of the IPL to get underway in Abu Dhabi. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
