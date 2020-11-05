IPL 2020: MI vs DC Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

The biggest positive for Mumbai has been the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed four games to recover from a hamstring injury. The defending champions boast an explosive batting line-up coupled with an equally lethal bowling attack, but the batters had an off day against SRH. Their bowlers too were taken to the task -- a wake-up call before the crucial game.

Mumbai top-order has been firing on all-cylinders and young Ishan Kishan (428 runs) has been a revelation. Quinton De Kock (443) would be keen to continue his sublime form while opening with Rohit. And so would Suryakumar Yadav (410), who has played some scintillating knocks.

Known for their six-hitting prowess, Hardik Pandya (241), Kieron Pollard (259) and Krunal Pandya (95) have pummelled bowling attacks to submission. The three could prove to be the difference.

Mumbai rested key bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets) and Trent Boult (20 wickets) -- against SRH. Both have been lethal at front and at the death.

2. Teams News - Delhi Capitals

Delhi's middle-order has been sluggish and heavily dependent on one or two batters. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane (111 runs) is back among runs after scoring a match-winning 60 against RCB. Shikhar Dhawan (525) has been in blazing form, with two hundreds and three fifties, but will need support from others.

A major cause of concern is the form of two youngsters -- opener Prithvi Shaw (228) and Rishabh Pant (282) -- who haven't lived up to their true potential. So has been the case of their key overseas players -- West Indian Shimron Hetmyer (138 runs) and Marcus Stoinis (249 runs). Skipper Shreyas Iyer (421) will have to play the anchor's role.

On the bowling front, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (19) have been exceptional. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have done well to suffocate the opposition teams.

3. Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

4. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Kieron Pollard, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada.

5. Head to Head

In the 26 meetings between them, Mumbai Indians have a 16-14 edge.

6. Match details

Date: Thursday (November 5)

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP