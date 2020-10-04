IPL 2020: MI vs SRH, Match 17 Updates: De Kock, Suryakumar on the charge after early Rohit departure

Sharjah, October 4: Mumbai Indians meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the first match of the second double-header day of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (October 4).
MI opened their ipl 2020 campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings, but bounced back in style, beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game and came very close to sealing a stunning win in their third game, but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.
However, Rohit Sharma-led side, registered a comprehensive win in their most recent match against Kings XI Punjab to return to winning ways. And they go up against SRH, who come into this game on the back of two successive wins and will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins.
While SRH lost their first two games - against RCB and KKR, they defeated Delhi Capitals and CSK on the bounce to add four points to their account.
With both the teams looking for their third win of the season and the game set to be played in Sharjah - which has turned out to be a batsman's paradise with a total of 90 sixes and 200 plus runs scored in all the innings - we are in for an entertaining contest.
Here mykhel brings you Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match updates:
Wicket!! Siddharth Kaul bounces back as Suryakumar Yadav gets caught at short fine-leg. MI are 48 for 2 in 5.5 overs.
A lot of shuffling from David Warner as he brings back T Natarajan, who concedes a boundary, a single and a leg bye in his second over. MI are for 38 for 1 in 5 overs.
Sandeep Sharma returned from the opposite end and despite conceding a boundary goes for just seven runs in the over. MI are 32 for 1 in 4 overs.
Four boundaries scored in the third over as Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock attack new bowler Siddarth Kaul. MI are 25 for 1.
T Natarajan shares the new ball with Sandeep Sharma and follows up with another tight over for Sunrisers. MI are 7 for 1 in 2 overs.
Wicket!! Sunrisers are successful with the review and get a huge wicket as they send Rohit Sharma back into the hut for 6 from 5 balls. MI are 6 for 1.
And there is already a review in the first over of the match as Sunrisers feel Rohit has edged the ball for caught behind.
SIXXX!! After a quiet start from Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper hits Sandeep Sharma for a maximum of the fourth ball of the over.
Rohit Sharma and Quint de Kock start Mumbai Indians innings, while Sandeep Sharma takes the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Umpires and players make their way into the middle to start the first match of the second double-header day.
Will Rashid Khan stop the big-hitting duo Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya? But before that can Sunrisers bowlers stop the in-form Rohit Sharma? Stay tuned as the match starts in under 10 minutes.
Approaching Milestones in this match: Suryakumar Yadav needs 2 sixes to complete 50 sixes in IPL. Manish Pandey requires 40 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs. Kane Williamson needs 6 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes.
Confirmation of Sunrisers playing XI: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
Here is Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians remain unchanged, while Sunrisers Hyderabad make two changes with Bhuvneshvar Kumar missing out due to injury and Khaleel also sits out.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and chooses to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
It's time for the toss as Rohit Sharma and David Warner are in the middle.
Pitch Report: Murali Karthik and Simon Doull on air for host broadcasters Star Sports, say there is nothing for the bowlers on the batsman's paradise in Sharjah. They say its going to be hard work for bowlers with dimensions of the ground being small compared to the other two venues.
Win the toss and chase has been the standard this season. But will we see a change today? We'll soon find out as we are fifteen minutes away from the toss.
Will it once again rain sixes in Sharjah? A total of 90 maximums have been struck so far in three games at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is smaller compared to the other two venues of IPL 2020. And with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and David Warner in action today expect that sixes tally to balloon when MI take on SRH.
Did you know: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash has never seen a 200 plus innings or a high-scoring tie so far in IPL. But that could change today in Sharjah, where all three games has seen teams reach 200.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, despite winning their last two matches, will be sweating on the availability of star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who limped off the field during their last match.
Mumbai Indians come into the match fresh off a comprehensive win against Kings XI Punjab and are expected to stick to the winning combo against SRH as well.
Since Sunrisers made their IPL debut in 2013, the Orange Army share an even record with Mumbai Indians when it comes to head-to-head stats as both teams have won seven games each in their previous 14 encounters. So, who will come out on top this time around to take a lead in the head-to-head battle?
Welcome to mykhel updates for first match of the second double header day of IPL 2020 in which Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
