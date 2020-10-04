IPL 2020: MI vs SRH, Match 17 Updates: De Kock, Suryakumar on the charge after early Rohit departure

Sharjah, October 4: Mumbai Indians meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the first match of the second double-header day of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (October 4).

MI opened their ipl 2020 campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings, but bounced back in style, beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game and came very close to sealing a stunning win in their third game, but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.

However, Rohit Sharma-led side, registered a comprehensive win in their most recent match against Kings XI Punjab to return to winning ways. And they go up against SRH, who come into this game on the back of two successive wins and will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins.

While SRH lost their first two games - against RCB and KKR, they defeated Delhi Capitals and CSK on the bounce to add four points to their account.

With both the teams looking for their third win of the season and the game set to be played in Sharjah - which has turned out to be a batsman's paradise with a total of 90 sixes and 200 plus runs scored in all the innings - we are in for an entertaining contest.

Here mykhel brings you Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match updates: