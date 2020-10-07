IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Everything you need to know: Date, Transfer rules and eligibility, Players up for trade

As in another edition, the eight IPL teams will be able to off load some players or buy some as per the changing demands of the team composition. But this mid-season transfer will now be applicable to capped players unlike in previous where only uncapped players were traded.

MyKhel offers you a guide to IPL 2020 mid-season transfer, and players who are likely to be released by the franchises.

1. What's mid-season transfer

This season the BCCI will allow the eight teams to transfer the players internally and as per changed rules they can now trade capped and uncapped players. Earlier, they were allowed to transfer only uncapped players. The price of this transfers will not be levied from the purse balance after the last IPL auction in December 2019.

2. Which players are eligible for transfer?

Any player who have not played more than two games can be internally transferred.

3. When is mid-season transfer window?

Each IPL teams play 14 matches in the league stages. So, the transfer window opens up after all the teams played 7 matches each. So far, five round of matches are over with Mumbai Indians playing six matches.

4. List of players who could be off-loaded

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayanan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, J Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, M Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik.

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Rajasthan Royals: Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav.