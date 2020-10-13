IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Player transfer window opens, know players set to move out, teams' targets

1. Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings are currently seventh in the points table with four points after five defeats in seven matches. It is an unusual position for htem to be in. They would like to add a bit more muscle to the middle-order and there are some good options available in the market.

CSK's possible targets: Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Virat Singh.

Players CSK can release: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood.

2. Delhi Capitals

The Capitals are one of the most consistent sides in the IPL 2020 and it is reflected in their second position in the table with 10 points behind Mumbai Indians. Mumbai too have 10 points but have better net run-rate 1.327 against Delhi's 1.038. The Capitals' transfer market shopping is more forced, a necessity created by injuries. Rishabh Pant is ruled out at least for a week because of a hamstring injury, while Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of IPL 2020 with finger and rib cage injuries respectively. So, they require suitable replacements.

DC's possible targets: Parthiv Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Ishan Porel, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Dubey, Mithun Sudhesan.

Players DC can release: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth on the table with 8 points. But it is a rather fancied position because the KKR have quite lot of shortcomings both in batting and bowling. Pat Cummins has still not hit the top gear except on a couple of occasions and that is hurting the KKR. Sunil Narine has reported for a suspected illegal action and had to be benched against Royal Challengers. They have Lockie Ferguson and Chris Green in the squad but would like to add a little more back-up. Kuldeep Yadav too has been off-colour and has been benched for a while now and Andre Russel too is carrying the threat of a leg injury.

KKR's possible targets: Billy Stanlake, Mohammed Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Jayant Yadav, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Fabien Allen.

Players KKR can release: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson.

4. Kings XI Punjab

The Kings XI are the bottom-placed team in the IPL 2020 with just one win from 7 matches. They have a lot to fix too. Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Shledon Cottrell, all expected to lead their IPL 2020 campaign, has shown a lot of inconsistencies. Cottrell is nursing a niggle too. Their middle-order too is brittle and they need some strong back-ups from the transfer market.

KXIP's possible targets: Billy Stanlake, Mayank Markande, Ajinkya Rahane, Shabaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Fabien Allen.

Players KXIP can release: M Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, K Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, J Suchith, Mandeep Singh.

5. Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians are the current table toppers of the IPL 2020 with 10 points and ahead of RCB and DC by virtue of better net run-rate. They really don't have any weak points at this moment and they do not necessarily be active in the transfer market. They do not have any major injury worries too at the moment apart from middle-order batsman Saurabh Tiwary. Mumbai could be the least active player in the transfer window.

MI's possible targets: Virat Singh, Pavan Deshpande.

Players MI can release: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh.

6. Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are currently sixth on the table with 6 points and has showed lot of inconsistency with bat and ball. Royal will require some supplementary force from the transfer market that they can cover up the cracks temporarily and make a fresh charge in the IPL 2020. Their main aim will be to beef up the middle-order.

RR's possible targets: KM Asif, Virat Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Fabien Allen, Basil Thampi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Sharma, Deepak Hooda.

Players RR can release: Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, David Miller.

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers are the surprise package of IPL 2020 lying on the third place with 10 points from seven matches. They are third only by net run-rate and under Virat Kohli they have showed a fresh mojo and purpose. They do not have too many chinks this time around but may like to add another opener as Aaron Finch might like to have some rest for a game or two. And they would like to have another Indian pacer to support Navdeep Saini as Umesh Yadav has proved expensive and wayward in the two matches he played.

RCB's possible targets: Tom Banton, Basil Thampi, KM Asif.

Players RCB can release: Josh Philippe, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers are hanging to the fifth slot with 6 points by the barest of margins. Their biggest concern is a flapping middle-order. Of course, Manish Pandey is providing experience but Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg despite their maturity is still green behind the years. They may shop for a support system.

SRH's possible targets: Mayank Markande, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Sherfane Rutherford.

Players SRH can release: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.