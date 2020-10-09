IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: These 4 India stars could make surprising return to IPL in UAE

1. Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf is a highly decorated IPL player and has the rare distinction of winning the title with three different teams - Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has also made one of the fastest IPL hundreds. Yusuf can also chip in with a couple of overs of useful off-spin in the middle passage. The 37-year-old could get a relook from some teams.

Who could buy Yusuf?

Rajasthan Royals: After the modest form of Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, the former champions would like to reinforce their Indian line-up. Yusuf could fit the bill.

Kings XI Punjab: Like the Royals, they also need an Indian batsman who can bolster the middle-order. The experiments with Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh have not yielded desired results. Why not hand Dubai ticket to Yusuf?

Chennai Super Kings: They also have a middle-order issue after the non-firing of batsmen like Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad. The three-time champions too might want an experienced hand like Yusuf.

2. R Vinay Kumar

A long shot indeed. But Vinay has a rich IPL experience, taking 105 wickets from as many matches. His last played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He had displayed good form for Puducherry in the last domestic season with both bat and ball. He still remains one of the fittest players and a canny customer with the ball. He was not picked in the IPL auction in December 2019 and could get a second wing now.

Who could buy Vinay Kumar?

Sunrisers Hyderabad: They have suffered massive blows when two-time Purple Cap winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh were ruled out of IPL 2020 with injuries. Vinay could figure in their radar as a like-for-like replacement for Bhuvneshwar and he is a handy bat down the order as well. Sunrisers have signed rookie Prithvi Raj Yaara but they have another slot.

3. Rohan Kadam

The Karnataka middle-order batsman is hard-striker of the ball. In the last season's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy he had made a fiery 81 against Mumbai, and from 20 T20s, he has made nearly 800 runs at a strike-rate hovering over 142. Rohan can also slip in a couple of overs of leg-spin. He was expected to make waves in the IPL auction in December but surprisingly none of the teams picked him. They may just do a course correction.

Who could buy Rohan?

Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are in need of a solid Indian middle-order batsmen. So, it may not be surprising to see Rohan boarding a chartered flight to UAE soon.

4. Praveen Dubey

Praveen Dubey is a leg-spinner from Karnataka. He is one of the net bowlers for Royal Challengers Bangalore. So far, Praveen has played 14 T20s, taking 16 wickets and his economy so impressive for a leg-spinner - 6.87. He is a handy bat lower down the order. He is an interesting prospect.

Who could buy Praveen?

Delhi Capitals: They have not made replacement for Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of IPL 2020 with a finger injury. They have Nepal leggie Sandeep Lamichhane but it is tough for him to find a place in the XI as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis have made a firm grip on the foreign players slots. They would like to have a back-up for left-arm Axar Patel and offie R Ashwin.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravi Bishnoi has done quite alright so far but other than him their spin options are quite dry. They might need a back-up for Bishnoi and Praveen is a good option.