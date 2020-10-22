IPL 2020 Play-offs: Know the calculations: Delhi, Mumbai, RCB front-runners; Chennai Super Kings all but out

1. Delhi Capitals

They are the table toppers with 14 points from 10 games and it could have been 16 had it not been for a rather unexpected defeat to Kings XI Punjab in their last match. But the Capitals need just one win or at the best two from the remaining four matches to enter the IPL 2020 play-offs. They should do it without much fuss.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Virat Kohli-led side is having their best IPL season since 2011. The RCB have played consistent cricket and it has reflected in their standings too - second on the table with 14 points. The thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (October 21) has improved their run-rate too. They are in a similar position as the Capitals, a win or two from their remaining four matches can push them to IPL 2020 play-offs.

3. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai are third on the table with 12 points from 9 games. They are still not in the range of IPL 2020 play-offs but one more win from their remaining five matches can push them to safer zone and two more wins can almost assure them a play-off berth. It should not be much of an issue for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

They have 10 points from as many matches. The KKR require two or three wins from the remaining four matches to be in the vicinity of IPL 2020 play-offs but that is not easy. Among those four matches, two are against Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Considering their patchy form, the KKR will have to strive hard to beat those teams. Their net run-rate -0.828 is the worst among the 8 teams and they need to improve that too to remain in contention for knockouts.

5. Kings XI Punjab

They are fifth on the points table with 8 points from 10 games. After losing six games on the trot, the KL Rahul-led team is on a comeback trail winning the next three. Ideally, the Kings XI should win all their remaining matches to reach the IPL 2020 play-offs with 16 points. But even if they win three of the last four matches too, they can enter play-offs provided they beat Kolkata and Rajasthan Royals. But both KKR and RR too should lose another match to avoid complicated calculations including net run-rate.

6. Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are in a similar situation as Kings XI. The Steve-Smith side is now sixth on the table with 8 points from 10 matches, behind Kings XI on net run-rate. They will be playing against Kolkata, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kings XI and they need at least three wins from those matches. It is not easy but will have to do the hard yards.

7. Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Hyderabad side is 7th on the table with 6 points from 9 matches. They have teams like Delhi, Mumbai and Royal Challengers are lying ahead of them and they need to win at least 4 matches out of the remaining five. They have a positive run-rate as of now, 0.008, and it may come into play if the David Warner-led team force enter the IPL 2020 play-offs race.

8. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai under MS Dhoni find themselves at the bottom of the table with 7 defeats from 10 matches. Chennai have never down so far in the points table. They need to win all the four remaining matches to even have a slim chance of making it to the IPL 2020 play-offs. Even in that case, they should hope that Rajasthan, Punjab and Hyderabad lose at least two of their last four matches and KKR four of their last five matches. You can imagine walking on the Galilei Sea. The CSK have never missed the IPL play-offs but it may just happen in IPL 13.