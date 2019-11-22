Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Players Delhi Capitals may buy, auction strategy, purse available

By
IPL 2020: Players Delhi Capitals may buy
IPL 2020: Players Delhi Capitals may buy

Bengaluru, November 22: Delhi Capitals earlier the Delhi Daredevils have been a bit of disappointment in the IPL over years. They have entered the play-offs itself only a couple of times, often struggling among the bottom four.

They showed some promise in the IPL 2019 under Shreyas Iyer and in the IPL 2020 they would be go further. MyKhel analyses their possible buys and auction strategy.

1. Purse available

1. Purse available

The Capitals have a healthy Rs 27.85 crore, a good enough budget to fill all those slots they have left vacant after releasing the players ahead of the auction on December 19 at Kolkata.

2. Slots to fill

2. Slots to fill

They have 11 slots to fill including 5 foreigners. With just over Rs 27 crore at their disposal, they might meet that target with some level of easiness. But they will have to bargain wisely than extravagantly.

3. Players may be bought, auction strategy

3. Players may be bought, auction strategy

The Delhi Capitals have 11 players to fill but they have brought Ajinkya Rahane for Rs 4 crore from Rajasthan Royals. That means they are looking for a solid name to hold the batting along with other stroke-makers like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant etc. So, who could be on their radar? The Capitals may be interested in Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Lynn etc to get a team going for IPL 2020.

4. Team set-up

4. Team set-up

Shreyas Iyer should continue the captain as he has done a good job as leader and batsman. They might be looking for Rahane to chip into as an important member of the think-tank and as the senior batsman.

More DELHI CAPITALS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 64/6 (20.0) vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue