IPL 2020: Players Delhi Capitals may buy, auction strategy, purse available

1. Purse available

The Capitals have a healthy Rs 27.85 crore, a good enough budget to fill all those slots they have left vacant after releasing the players ahead of the auction on December 19 at Kolkata.

2. Slots to fill

They have 11 slots to fill including 5 foreigners. With just over Rs 27 crore at their disposal, they might meet that target with some level of easiness. But they will have to bargain wisely than extravagantly.

3. Players may be bought, auction strategy

The Delhi Capitals have 11 players to fill but they have brought Ajinkya Rahane for Rs 4 crore from Rajasthan Royals. That means they are looking for a solid name to hold the batting along with other stroke-makers like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant etc. So, who could be on their radar? The Capitals may be interested in Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Lynn etc to get a team going for IPL 2020.

4. Team set-up

Shreyas Iyer should continue the captain as he has done a good job as leader and batsman. They might be looking for Rahane to chip into as an important member of the think-tank and as the senior batsman.