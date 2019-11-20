IPL 2020: Players Kings XI Punjab may buy; auction strategy, purse available

1. Purse available

Kings XI Punjab have the heaviest purse going into the IPL 2020 auction in December in Kolkata - Rs 42.70 crore. A team looks for a mini overhaul would require that kind of purse as well.

2. Slots to be filled

They have 9 slots to be filled including 4 overseas players. With a heavy Rs 42 crore money bag at their disposal, Kings XI can look out for some solid replacement and back-up players in the auction room.

3. Players who could be bought

They had let go veteran offie R Ashwin and will be on the hunt for a good spinner and they make take an interest in leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was released by the KKR. In-form Jalaj Saxena too can be a candidate to join the Lions Den. Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Jaydev Unadkat too can be considered by the team management. Sam Billings and Rahul Tripathi too can evince some interest from the Punjab side for the middle-order slot.

4. The team news

With Ashwin being traded to Delhi Capitals, the Kings XI Punjab would require a new captain for the IPL 2020. And this role could be given to KL Rahul, who has had a good couple of seasons for the team as opener. The team will revolve around Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Mujeeb ur Rahaman etc in the new edition of the IPL too.