Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Players Kings XI Punjab may buy; auction strategy, purse available

By
IPL 2020: Players Kings XI may buy
IPL 2020: Players Kings XI may buy

Bengaluru, November 20: Kings XI Punjab always had some strong players in the squad but just like Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Lions have never won an IPL trophy. They have parted ways with R Ashwin, their captain for the last two seasons and under a new coaching staff and skipper the Punjab outfit will be eyeing that elusive glory.

MyKhel takes a look at the Kings XI's possible buys from the auction on December 19, 2019.

1. Purse available

1. Purse available

Kings XI Punjab have the heaviest purse going into the IPL 2020 auction in December in Kolkata - Rs 42.70 crore. A team looks for a mini overhaul would require that kind of purse as well.

2. Slots to be filled

2. Slots to be filled

They have 9 slots to be filled including 4 overseas players. With a heavy Rs 42 crore money bag at their disposal, Kings XI can look out for some solid replacement and back-up players in the auction room.

3. Players who could be bought

3. Players who could be bought

They had let go veteran offie R Ashwin and will be on the hunt for a good spinner and they make take an interest in leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was released by the KKR. In-form Jalaj Saxena too can be a candidate to join the Lions Den. Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Jaydev Unadkat too can be considered by the team management. Sam Billings and Rahul Tripathi too can evince some interest from the Punjab side for the middle-order slot.

4. The team news

4. The team news

With Ashwin being traded to Delhi Capitals, the Kings XI Punjab would require a new captain for the IPL 2020. And this role could be given to KL Rahul, who has had a good couple of seasons for the team as opener. The team will revolve around Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Mujeeb ur Rahaman etc in the new edition of the IPL too.

More KINGS XI PUNJAB News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue