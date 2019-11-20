Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Players Kolkata Knight Riders may buy, auction strategy, purse available

By
IPL 2020: Players KKR may buy
IPL 2020: Players KKR may buy

Bengaluru, November 20: Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time champions of the Indian Premier League but the last couple of years they have gone down the rungs with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings ruling the domain. The Kolkata franchise will be eager to return to winning ways in the IPL 2020 and trying to acquire a set of players, who can give an edge to their campaign, from auction will be their primary target.

MyKhel takes a look at the strategy and players the Kolkata Knight Riders may gun for in the auction on December 19.

1. Purse available

1. Purse available

The Kolkata Knight Riders have Rs 35.65 crore in their account, the second biggest purse after Kings XI Punjab's Rs 42.70 crore. And that makes them a major player in the auction room and can bid for players under their radar stonger than their rivals.

2. Slots to be filled

2. Slots to be filled

The Knight Riders have 11 places, including 4 overseas players, to paper over. With a rather hefty purse to open, the Kolkata team could meet their target without breaking much sweat.

3. Players may be bought

3. Players may be bought

They have released the big-hitting Chris Lynn and could try to buy back the opener from the auction at a lesser price. Evin Lewis too could find himself amidst discussion inside the Kolkata camp. David Miller and Sam Curran too might find some interest from the KKR. They may also have some interest in Yuvraj Singh, more as a back-up option since they released Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tripathi, Jalaj Saxena, the young Manjot Kalra, who had made hundred in the ICC U-19 WC final, Deepak Hooda, Pankaj Jaswal etc.

4. The team set-up

4. The team set-up

Dinesh Karthik went through a modest IPL 2019 as a batsman and captain. He has been retained and may be a front-runner for captiancy this season too. But the KKR management might think of handing over captaincy to someone like Shubman Gill, much like Delhi Capitals made Shreyas Iyer the captain. Otherwise, you will see the likes of Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav etc in the purple jersey.

More KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue