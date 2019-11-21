Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Players Rajasthan Royals may buy, auction strategy, purse available

By
IPL 2020: Players RR may buy
IPL 2020: Players RR may buy

Bengaluru, November 21: Rajasthan Royals have won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 under Shane Warne and since then they have remained on the sidelines for long. This time they might be wanting to go deep into the IPL 2020 and challenge the usual front-runners.

They have released 11 players ahead of the IPL auction on December 19 at Kolkata and here's MyKhel takes a look at their strategy.

1. Purse available

1. Purse available

The Rajasthan Royals have Rs 28.90 crore, the third largest purse behind Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, and they need that purse to overhaul the side after releasing 11 players including captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was traded to Delhi Capitals.

2. Slots to be filled

2. Slots to be filled

The Royals have 11 places to be filled including 4 foreign players. They have just enough money to pursue some players vigorously but will be bargaining wisely as the next year's auction will see all the players going into the pool.

3. Players RR may buy, auction strategy

3. Players RR may buy, auction strategy

Steve Smith will lead Royals after they traded Rahane with Delhi Capitals. So, they might look for a good, solid bat and can zero in on Hanuma Vihari who was released by Delhi Capitals. Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Pankaj Jaswal, David Miller, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda and even Yusuf Pathan, the member in their title run in 2008, can come in for some discussion. An opener, middle-order bat and a pace bowler will be high on their list as they had also released Jaydev Unadkat after a vastly underwhelming two seasons with the Rajasthan outfit.

4. Team set up

4. Team set up

Smith will lead the side and players like Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal will be the players Royals will expect to chip in with some heavy contributions.

More RAJASTHAN ROYALS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: ENG 241/4 (90.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue