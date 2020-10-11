IPL 2020: Probably bowled the wrong ball at the time: SRH skipper David Warner

After their thumping 69-run win over Kings XI Punjab in their last game, the openers failed to put up a solid partnership as the Hyderabad team put up a below par score of 158.

With not too many runs to defend, the SRH bowlers endured an off day as Rahul Tewatia scored a blistering 45 off 28 to power Rajasthan to their third win of the season.

SRH captain Warner, who played a decent knock off 48 off 38, lauded the Tewatia and Riyan Parag for their match-winning knock.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner said, "Couldn't get across the line there but it happens in cricket. [On holding Rashid back] We've done it in the past, we've held him back and nullify some runs, but these two played exceptionally well.

"Tonight we probably - we didn't mis-execute, but some of the decisions at the top of the mark weren't there. And we probably bowled the wrong ball at the time," said the losing captain.

But Warner also added that there were a lot of positives to take away from the loss. "Lots of positives coming out and we'll take it on to the next game. We need to work out as these wickets get tired, how to bat through the first 6 and the middle, and then assess with our bowling. Yeah I've got some power there (middle over batting)! But I'm obviously cooked in the middle.

"Look obviously Samad's one of those guys. We thought bringing in Vijay today, playing in the middle and with long boundaries we thought that Vijay would probably give a bit more with the ball," said the skipper.

The Sunrisers will next play Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.