IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Big worry for Mumbai Indians; Trent Boult leaves field with groin injury

The New Zealand man bowled a sensational spell in the Power Play taking out Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane and his figures read an astounding 2-1-9-2. Boult and Jasprit Bumrah combined to wreck Capitals' top order, first reducing them to 0 for 3 and then to 20 for 4 in just 3.5 overs.

However, it was Boult who set off the devastation nipping out an out of sorts Shaw in the second ball of the innings. Boult bowled a delivery that kept the angle and Shaw dabbled at it without moving his feet across, resulting in an edge that was snaffled by Quinton de Kock behind the wicket.

Rahane, who had a made match-winning fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore, lasted just three balls. After keeping him on tenterhooks with deliveries that left him, Boult jagged one back into the right-hander from over the wicket and the ball wrapped on his pads evading the down-coming bat.

Rahane was not even bothered to review the leg before decision as he walked off the field. Bumrah soon got into act rattling Shikhar Dhawan's stumps with a 141 kmph yorker. Shreyas Iyer too went out soon as Delhi floundered in the chase of 201.