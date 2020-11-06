IPL 2020: Qualifier 1: Is Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting unhappy with Rishabh Pant after another flop show?

1. Chance for Pant to shine

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah had wreaked havoc upfront taking two wicket each by then. But Marcus Stoinis, who eventually made a fifty, was batting well and he needed support from someone at the other end. Pant had a superb opportunity to play second fiddle to Stoinis and bring back the Capitals innings to some shape. But his tenure in the middle lasted just 9 balls and he made 3 runs.

2. How did Pant fare?

Pant wanted to clear Krunal Pandya out of the ground but a delivery wide on the off-stump from the spinner ensured that Pant's slog sweep failed miserably and the ball took toe edge of that and flew into the hands of Surya Kumar Yadav at long on.

3. Ponting unhappy

It was just meek end to an innings that offered so much scope for Pant. It was no surprise that Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had a rather stern-looking chat with Pant near the boundary line after the match. Perhaps, a clear message as how to use his time at the crease.

4. Pant's IPL 2020 and IPL 2019, a comparison

Pant has played 12 matches in the IPL 2020 so far and made 285 runs at an average of 28.50 with a strike rate of 109.61 and his highest is 38. However, he missed three matches because of a hamstring injury. The record is a far cry from the IPL 2019 when he amassed 488 runs from 16 matches at an average of 37.53 with a strike-rate of 162.66. He was the second highest run-getter for the Capitals behind Shikhar Dhawan who made 521 runs. Pant's highest score last IPL season was 78 and had made 3 fifties.

Pant has Qualifier 2 in front of him either against Sunrisers Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bangalore to make amends. Will he?