IPL 2020: Quinton De Kock slams third consecutive fifty of season, equals Sachin Tendulkar's 10-year-old record

The explosive South Africa batsman scored 53 off 43 balls against Kings XI Punjab in match number 36 of the IPL 13. Even as his partners kept perishing at the other hand, De Kock kept his wicket intact and looked at ease against Kings XI Punjab batsmen.

Mumbai lost their first three wickets in power-play itself and found themselves under pressure but De Kock revived his team with a sublime partnership with Krunal Pandya (34). De Kock has been at his consistent best for Mumbai Indians as his last five scores of the season are: 67, 23, 53, 78* and 53 (today).

The stylish left-handed batsman notched up his third consecutive half-century of the season and equalled a record set by former India batting legend and Mumbai Indians' opener Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar achieved this feat in IPL 2010 and no other batsman could repeat it until Quinton de Kock.

De Kock has been in red-hot form for Mumbai Indians and that has been one of the biggest reason for Mumbai's success in the tournament. He smashed three boundaries and as many sixes in his knock.

Meanwhile, late cameos from Kieron Pollard (34*) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (24*) guided Mumbai Indians to 176/6 in 20 overs. Together Pollard and Coulter-Nile amassed 57 runs off 21 deliveries and helped their team post a respectable total.