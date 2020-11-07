IPL 2020: Rahul, Bumrah hold on to orange and purple caps

Though they did not make it to the play-off stage, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul leads the batting charts and continues to hold on to the orange cap.

The Karnataka and India opener has amasshed 670 runs from 14 innings at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34.

ORANGE CAP

Rahul has scored five half-centuries and a hundred in IPL 2020, a performance which earned him a recall to India's Test squad for the Australian tour.

The 28-year-old, who is an intergral part of the One-day International and Twenty20 squads has also been made the vice-captain of India's shoter-format squads

In the batting run charts in IPL 2020, Rahul is way ahead with SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner second in the list (546) followed by Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan (525).

SRH and DC will meet in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 on Sunday (November 8) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

I don't worry about Purple Cap, but want Mumbai Indians win: Jasprit Bumrah

In the bowling charts, it is Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the way with 27 wickets.

The Ahmedabad-born player is two ahead of DC's South African quick Kagiso Rabada, who he recently surpassed.

PURPLE CAP

It has been a sweesaw battle between Bumrah and Rabada for quite sometime before the MI pace spearhead registered his best bowling in IPL history against DC in Qualifier 1 to dislodge the Proteas quickie from the top.

The duo are followed by Bumrah's MI team-mate Trent Boult who has taken 22 wickets.

Bumrah and Boult! The new B2 company is creating double trouble for opposition

Bumrah and Boult have formed a deadly combination in the tournament so far, taking 49 wickets together.

They will get one more chance to add to that tally in the final on November 10.